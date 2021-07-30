Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £575 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders have purchased a total of 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last three months.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

