Ryder System, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ryder System in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%.

R has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of R opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

