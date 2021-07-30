Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

