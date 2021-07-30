RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.89.

RPM opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.11. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

