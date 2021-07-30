Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $38.41. 11,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,461,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Specifically, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,070,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

