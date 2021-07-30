Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.74.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.2232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

