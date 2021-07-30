Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDSB stock traded down GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55). The company had a trading volume of 6,451,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,022. The stock has a market cap of £110.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,375.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

