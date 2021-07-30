Royal Bank of Canada Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$50.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.09 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNLIF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.