Royal Bank of Canada Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$50.00

Jul 30th, 2021

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.09 price objective (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

FNLIF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

