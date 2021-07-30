Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.58 ($167.75).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €138.80 ($163.29) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

