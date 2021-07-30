Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.31 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

AEGXF opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

