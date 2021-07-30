Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $117.21 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

