Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $16.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock remained flat at $$8.34 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.