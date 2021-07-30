Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 111.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,330 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX opened at $20.22 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

