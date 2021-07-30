Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $7.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.98.

TWO stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

