Royal Bank of Canada Buys 49,560 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63.

