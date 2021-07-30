Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $450.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.23.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $392.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.94. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,004.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 169,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,671,000 after buying an additional 153,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

