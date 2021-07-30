Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 477.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,595,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,292,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.