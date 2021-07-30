Roth Financial Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 256,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,243,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

