Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD) Trading Down 11.8%

Rooshine, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSAUD) shares fell 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. 1,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54.

About Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD)

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

