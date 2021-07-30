Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

