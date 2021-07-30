Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$70.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI.B shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.76. The company had a trading volume of 78,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.68 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

