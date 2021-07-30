Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $313.00 to $327.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as high as $300.80 and last traded at $300.63, with a volume of 20504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.49.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.08.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

