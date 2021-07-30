Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $304.81 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $304.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

