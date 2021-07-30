Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 186.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

