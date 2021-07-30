RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.

Shares of RoboGroup T.E.K. stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Friday. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

