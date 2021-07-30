RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.
Shares of RoboGroup T.E.K. stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Friday. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
