Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $40.25.
About Robinhood Markets
