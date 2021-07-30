Robert L. Bass Sells 4,697 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $261,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $34,535,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.