Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

RVSB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

