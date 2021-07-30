Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) VP Sells $437,681.28 in Stock

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.20. 1,017,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,357. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $837.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.