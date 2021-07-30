Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 8,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Barclays upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,286 ($82.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £101.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,021.88. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

