Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.40 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 293,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,120. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

