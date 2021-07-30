Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.91

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 4612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

The firm has a market cap of $883.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

