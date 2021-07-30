RHI Magnesita to Issue Dividend of €0.50 (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,748 ($48.97) on Friday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,256.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.02.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.