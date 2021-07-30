RHI Magnesita to Issue Dividend of €0.50 (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,748 ($48.97) on Friday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,256.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.02.
In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
