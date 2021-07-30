Revlon (NYSE:REV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products.

NYSE REV opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.86. Revlon has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revlon by 265.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revlon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

