Reviewing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.57 $11.10 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 11.58 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -18.33

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mogo -15.06% -32.47% -8.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 94.55%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Mogo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto. The company also operates a digital payments platform. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

