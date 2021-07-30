Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.79 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

