Research Analysts Set Expectations for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,641.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,476.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,295.05 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.