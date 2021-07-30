Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $113.41 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

