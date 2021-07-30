Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $114.38 per share for the year.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,715.55 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,470.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.