Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

