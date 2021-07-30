RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RSASF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,675. RESAAS Services has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

