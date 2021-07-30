Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $13.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.