Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.52. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Replimune Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Replimune Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

