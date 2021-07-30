Rentokil Initial’s (RTOKY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

