Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $61.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
REGI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
