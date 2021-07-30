Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $61.10 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

