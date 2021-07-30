Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNO. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.83 ($44.51).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €33.14 ($38.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.84. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.