Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. 2,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNLX. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.