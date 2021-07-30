RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

