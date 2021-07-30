Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

