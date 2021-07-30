Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 275,810 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

